Please consider the effects of the huge planned SG Collaborative Old Webster redevelopment being promoted with full-page ads in this newspaper. No complaint about the Times. I love you guys.
Many Webster residents think they won’t be negatively affected by this development. Do these residents ever travel north or south on Rock Hill or Gore avenues; or east or west on Kirkham or Lockwood during rush hours or school start and end times? What about when there’s a train on the Union Pacific tracks, often four times an hour depending on the day? Maybe residents who don’t need to use these routes look forward to visiting and shopping in the “idyllic” environment shown by the lovely drawings in the developer’s full-page ads in the Webster-Kirkwood Times.
When you look at the drawings and read the propaganda, consider where you might like to park. I’ve lived on Oak Street in Webster for 35 years. The SG Collaborative map shows that the development’s Main Street empties across Rock Hill into Oak Street.
We’re delighted that our neighborhood continues to attract young families with children. How many of these families will be financially able or interested in raising a family in a dense series of high-rise buildings in the new development? How will they feel about settling in the neighborhoods adjacent to this compound with the increased traffic caused by the density of this planned complex?
The proposed development, adding the equivalent of 10% of the population of our city to an approximately two-block by one-block area along the beautiful Shady Creek promises to make a nightmare of the traffic in this neighborhood, as well as on the surrounding quiet streets all through this area.
Please read very carefully the promises made in the SG Collaborative ad in the Oct. 23 WKT, and the scaled back and more vague plans in the Nov. 6 issue. This giant, dense complex of numerous five- to seven-story buildings is wrong for northwest Webster Groves. I’ve read that the Crestwood Mall property is still available. Seems like a perfect place for this type of development. I grew up in Crestwood. I might even consider moving back.
Kathleen Price
Webster Groves