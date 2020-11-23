It is hard to imagine how the proposed SG Collaborative development is for the greater benefit of Webster Groves. Not long ago, concerns were raised about the expansion of Webster University. It was argued that it would have a negative impact on the surrounding neighborhoods and represented a threat to the distinctive character of the Webster Groves community.
It seems that this newly proposed development contributes little, if anything, to the distinctive character of Webster Groves. Recent letters to the paper have raised issues such as the possibility of a different location within Webster Groves, the potential impact on the culture and history of the affected neighborhoods, local businesses and the absence of alternative proposals for the development.
It will certainly benefit the commercial sector of Old Webster, but at what cost to the established neighborhoods and businesses to the north? Will the current plan afford existing residents the opportunity to live in the new development? It seems there are still questions to be answered and details to be provided.
Paul and Shelley Fiess
Webster Groves