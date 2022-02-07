Dierbergs Markets and McBride Homes have closed on the acquisition of the former Crestwood Mall site, a 47- acre property located at the northeast corner of Watson and Sappington roads.
The eastern portion of the site will focus on residential housing, with a mix of product lines by McBride Homes. The neighborhood, “The Villages at Crestwood Crossing,” will feature 81 single-family homes. In addition, the residential neighborhood will incorporate a connection to Grant’s Trail.
A commercial development will occupy the western portion of the site and the entire half-mile frontage along Watson Road. Extensive grading and site work will begin in March, and Dierbergs will break ground on its planned 70,000-square-foot grocery store sometime this year. In addition to the grocery store, the commercial development, “Dierbergs Crestwood Crossing,” will include 30,000-square-feet of additional retail space in the center of the development, plus multiple outlot opportunities.
The residential and commercial uses within the project will be connected by sidewalks and trails. Plans for the project include numerous public gathering spaces, outdoor restaurant seating, and a public plaza space with a water feature.