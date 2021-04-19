SG Collaborative, developers of a proposed major new residential and retail community known as Douglass Hill, on April 5 submitted a change of zoning application to the city’s Department of Planning and Development.
The developer is requesting that the 15.1-acre site, which currently consists of three different zoning designations, be changed to a single designation of planned commercial. The request was submitted by Larry Chapman, manager of SG Collaborative, LLC.
The earliest the city plan commission would take up the rezoning request is at its June 7 meeting, according to Webster Groves Director of Planning and Development Mara Perry.
“The project is extensive enough that we need more time to do a staff review by all our departments of the request,” Perry said.
In addition to its zoning change request, SG Collaborative submitted a list of attachments, including proposed uses for the property, boundary surveys, a conceptual site plan and the results of an April 1 traffic study.
The proposed redevelopment area is bounded by Rock Hill Road to the west, West Kirkham Avenue to the north, North Gore Avenue to the east, and Pacific Avenue to the south. The redevelopment area will not include the existing historic structure at 49 N. Gore Ave., the Old Community Missionary Baptist church, and the Ameren substation.
In a cover letter accompanying the zoning change request, Chapman stated that SG Collaborative is immediately planning apartments and condos, and ultimately hopes to have a large mixed-use development to include office, retail and restaurant spaces.
The proposed development is expected to include eight new buildings, up to 16 town homes, a centrally located “Main Street,” green spaces and a mix of garage and surface parking areas. The new buildings will include a mix of apartments, condominiums, retail and office space.
North facing buildings would have a maximum height of seven stories. South facing buildings would have a maximum height of five stories.
“Our goal is to have all the street energy of an urban environment mixed with the historical, single-family home and historic home environment of Webster Groves,” Chapman said in the letter. “We also want to create a gathering place connecting all Webster Groves residents and visitors alike. A place people want to be.”
While the change in zoning targets the entire property, Chapman said the goal is to break future development into multiple projects — coming to the city one building at a time.
Chapman goes on to say that problems will “inevitably occur” as the project moves through the city process. One of those problems, he said, is tree preservation on the property.
“Even if we really wanted to save the trees, the earth work we are going to do will more than likely put all these trees in jeopardy. Particularly because these trees are so sickly already,” Chapman wrote.
Chapman stated that a possible solution to removing trees from the property would be to have the project pay for and plant trees throughout the community using the Green Space Advisory Commission as a guide post.
“All I am saying is that this development is going to take some creativity to get to the equivalencies without being exactly on point,” Chapman stated.
Another area where “flexibility” on the part of the city may be required is related to Shady Creek. Webster Groves has a 50-foot buffer requirement on streams — something SG Collaborative will not be able to meet. Chapman said that in coordination with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, SG Collaborative will be “creating planted areas and improving the quality of the creek from end to end.”
The traffic study, conducted by T2 Traffic and Transportation and released April 1, found that two intersections — Rock Hill Road at both West Kirkham Avenue and West Lockwood Avenue — currently operate at over capacity “and warrant the installation of traffic signals. The remaining intersections all operate at high levels of service in both the a.m. and p.m. peak hours.”