The citizens of Kirkwood are appreciative that the Planning and Zoning Commission listened to our concerns as to why a large commercial development will “adversely affect the general welfare of this community” and “adversely affect the character of the neighborhood.”
Twenty citizens spoke and not one was in favor of the development. We would like to address a response to developer Chris Long of Harmony Homes regarding his comments in the July 30 article in the Webster-Kirkwood Times.
Mr. Long’s comment, “ Unfortunately, we are concerned that the neighbors’ fears and self-interest influenced the outcome more than the best interest of the community,” made us realize that Harmony Homes cares nothing about our community or our real concerns about placing a commercial facility in the middle of neighborhoods.
I suppose we are “self-interested” to protect our property values. I suppose we are “self-interested” to want our family neighborhoods to remain family neighborhoods. I suppose we are “self-interested” to not want 100 people crammed onto 3.5 acres with additional traffic, EMS sirens, lighting 24/7 surrounding the perimeter and, very importantly, the exacerbation of current water run off and flooding that gravely affects the Briar Hill Condominiums.
I suppose we are “self-interested” to be concerned that the latest statistics from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services shows average occupancy for assisted living for the first quarter of 2021 at 64% and the rolling average for the last six quarters to be at 70.8%.
Mr. Long, is it your “self-interest” that ignores the almost 1,000 petitioners against this commercial development, the well formed reasoning expressed very passionately and eloquently against this commercial development and the data that objectively shows the abundance of empty assisted living beds in our area?
Pam and Chris Seyer
Kirkwood