Dear Mr. Patrick Murphy,
You, of course, are entitled to your opinion. Having been doing this for more than 42 years now, my experience suggests sugarcoating things never helps. Misleading people in any way always comes back to haunt you. Being blunt, honest and forthright has served me well. Even so, there is merit in your words. We have already included others at SG and our professionals in the messaging effort. Please see our new Facebook page, Douglass Hill WG.
Unfortunately, your quote source was the Post-Dispatch, and out of context. They, like you, did not bother to actually talk to any of the residents. Doing so would have found that I communicated with the residents’ group. Unfortunately, we were forced to work at night at much greater cost. Nobody wanted to do that. The quote used was not about that situation itself, but rather was a general comment about development. Similar to building a new kitchen in your home, there is a little inconvenience along the way, but for a great reason and a great result.
Importantly, the Douglass Hill Plan is feasible. Something I have not seen proposed by anyone else. In addition, we believe the plan focuses on what is needed in Webster Groves. The first being population growth. In 1960, we had 29,000 people. By 1980, the total was 23,000 people, and now we have less than 23,000. The plan focuses on public and pedestrian spaces, workforce housing and living options that do not exist in Webster Groves today, but are in high demand in today’s world.
When it comes to “saying stuff,” I am simply answering questions that are asked. I am not sure how I stop doing that.
Focusing on the future of Webster Groves should be paramount.
Larry Chapman
SG Collaborative