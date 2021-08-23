As the co-developers of Harmony Homes, we want to confirm our commitment to being a good neighbor at 600 N. Ballas Road and to the Kirkwood community.
To us, that means not only bringing a beneficial project to Kirkwood and its residents, but also not contributing to — and in some cases even helping mitigate — some of the issues neighbors are concerned about.
One of those is traffic. We’re not claiming we are fixing the volume on North Ballas Road, but our professionally engineered traffic study showed that trips related to Harmony Homes will represent only about 2% of the traffic flow. This study was developed with input from and
approved by St. Louis County,
Kirkwood and Des Peres.
Another topic neighbors have expressed concern about is stormwater runoff. We agree, this is an issue on this site in its current, undeveloped state. However, this is a problem we are solving with three strategically-placed stormwater management basins, which include rain garden techniques to provide water quality and volume reduction of stormwater.
We feel strongly that we have been very open with our Kirkwood neighbors, actively engaging about what plans can feasibly be implemented at this site and adjusting those plans based on neighbor feedback. Our outreach has included a town hall meeting, a website, mailers to our neighbors and providing our personal contact information for questions. Many neighbors have reached out and many are excited about the development.
As members of the Baby Boomer generation enters their later years, it’s estimated there will be a 170% plus-or-minus shortage of assisted living and memory care beds for seniors over the next 25 years. Harmony Homes is working to deliver personalized care for Kirkwood’s seniors who need these services in the same community in which they raised their children.
Bob DeClue, Chris Long
Harmony Homes