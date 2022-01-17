Webster Groves
Waste Management will collect Christmas trees free of charge during yard waste pickup for Webster Groves residents.
Trees must be stripped of all ornaments, garlands, tinsel, flocking, stands, and placed at the curb on residents’ regularly scheduled yard waste collection day. Trees not meeting these guidelines, (such as flocked trees) will not be picked up for recycling.
Residents can recycle burned out Christmas lights at Webster Groves City Hall, 4 E. Lockwood Ave. Enter at the side door near the parking lot and place lights in the collection box.
Kirkwood
Residents can place their live Christmas trees at the curb on their regular sanitation day for pickup at no additional cost through the month of January.
In February, residents will need to attach a yard waste sticker to their tree when placing it for collection.
Remove all decorations and lights. There is no need to wrap the tree in a plastic bag. Do not place tree too close to bushes in the yard, which makes it easy to miss.