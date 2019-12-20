The details concerning some significant changes to the Webster Groves School District’s 2020-21 calendar will be forthcoming later this year.
Most noteworthy among the changes, which were approved at the board of education’s meeting earlier this month, is the addition of 20 minutes to each school day and “tiered” scheduling. The changes reviewed by the board had been developed by the calendar committee. Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Sandy Wiley was a member of that committee.
It has yet to be determined whether the 20 minutes will added to the beginning or the end of the school day. It’s also not clear what the “tiered” scheduling will look like. Those questions will be answered later in the school year.
“Tiered scheduling means we plan to look at changing the start times for schools by level,” Wiley said. “For example, the high school would start last instead of starting first. Our goal would be to tier the start times of schools based upon their level.”
The calendar committee presented the proposed changes to parent groups for feedback before presenting it to the board, District Communications Director Cathy Vespereny said. She did not have an assessment of parent feedback subsequent to the public announcement.
The changes were prompted by a legislative change that does not allow school districts to start their school year before Aug. 24, a move geared toward bolstering the state’s tourism industry.
“Due to the recent legislative change, the committee had to completely rethink the calendar,” Wiley said. “There were some components of the calendar we wanted to maintain, in addition to factors we needed to plan for.”
Ending the school year before Memorial Day was a priority the district’s calendar committee wanted to keep.
“Both the community and staff appreciate time with their families during the summer,” Wiley said. “If we were to end the school year after Memorial Day, this would create a summer school schedule that would extend into mid-July and shorten summer for students.”
As for the addition of 20 minutes to each school day, Wiley said the change will bring Webster in line with other districts. The addition of 20 minutes will allow the district to meet the 1,080 hours of instructional time, plus 36 hours for inclement weather make-up required by the Missouri Department of Secondary Education.
“By adding the 20 minutes, we would maximize the immediate need for make-up days for inclement weather,” Wiley said.