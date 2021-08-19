Very little information has been released as police continue to investigate a home invasion that turned deadly last week in Webster Groves.
A homeowner shot and killed an intruder at a home in the 1400 block of Grant Road near Forest Green Drive at roughly 2:51 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 13.
A white male, who police have still not identified, entered the home through a back door, where he was confronted by the homeowner who was armed with a shotgun, according to Lt. Andy Miller of the Webster Groves Police Department.
Miller said the homeowner, whose name has also not been released, shot the man when he did not comply with the homeowner’s commands that he leave the residence. The suspect was taken to a hospital were he was pronounced dead.
Miller said on Tuesday, Aug. 17, that no further details are being released due to the ongoing investigation.