Following a six-week course held over the past six months in Jefferson City, Webster Groves Police Department Det. Lt. Jillian McCoy graduated from the Missouri Command College.
Not only is she the Webster Groves Police Department’s first female commander, she is also the first female class president for the Command College.
McCoy has over 12 years of law enforcement experience. She spent one year as a patrol officer with Northwoods Police Department, and has served with the Webster Groves Police Department for the past 11 years. During this time, she served as a patrol officer, traffic officer and detective. She was promoted to the rank of detective sergeant in 2020, and then to detective lieutenant over Criminal Investigations and Support Services in 2021.
From January through April 2022, McCoy served as acting captain over the Criminal Investigations and Support Division. She is also currently the Evidence Custodian and Public Information Officer (PIO) for her department.
McCoy is a member of the Major Case Squad of St. Louis and holds the position of supervisor/deputy report writer, where she has managed numerous homicide investigations.