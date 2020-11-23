What a year 2020 has been! It seems like almost everything has been touched at least a little this year due to COVID. We also found out that Hands On Kirkwood (HOK) was not immune.
Early on, the team recognized HOK would look different this year. We made the tough, but necessary, decisions to not hold some of our favorite events. We skipped our Winter Clothing, Toy and Bike Store, and Winter Car Check. We didn’t get to visit our friends at the Kirkwood House. The Kirkwood Police Department didn’t get to hold its open house. We missed our energy-filled opening and our calm-after-the-storm volunteer luncheon. We even missed that whole table of treats!
However, we were not to be deterred in our purpose or actions. Instead, we all understood that our food banks were stretched thin with schools being out for so long and lost jobs. We also knew that some of the most vulnerable — young parents and babies — needed us more than ever.
Over 450 volunteers and countless donors rose to the challenge. We decided we would still do outdoor events that seemed the safest — so we continued our clean up efforts at the historic Father Dickson Cemetery, and we worked on the invasive honeysuckle in Kirkwood Park.
We couldn’t do indoor home projects, but it didn’t stop us from tackling the outdoor jobs. Our crews split in to two groups — one for outdoor home projects and the other for yard work. For our yard work projects we had 63 volunteers completing 43 projects. On our outside home repair projects we had another 16 volunteers completing 12 projects. In addition, we had several truck crews taking away yard waste and trash.
Our main focus this year was on food and baby items. How did we do it? We enlisted our local grocery stores to allow for drop-offs in the store, opened our online store a month early, and dropped more bags on doors than ever before and results were unbelievable.
For the local food bank, KirkCare, we collected over 14,000 articles of food, compared to 6,600 last year! We ran out of boxes. We ran out of room to sort. We ran out of room to store the sorted boxes! For the first time, the sorting project was the LAST project to end.
Nurses for Newborns has been the recipient of our baby items for several years. This year we collected over 12,000 diapers — along with wipes, food, shampoo, and even three brand new pak-n-plays!
The people we served and both of those organizations were overwhelmed with the generosity of the donors and the volunteers who made it happen.
Overall, we found a way to make it an incredible year.
Jason and Cindy Norton
Co-Chairs, Hands On Kirkwood