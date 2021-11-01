Yes, the roads and streets in Kirkwood are a mess and have been for quite awhile — this is undisputed. Unfortunately, our city leaders are giving Kirkwood taxpayers a poor choice this November with their Proposition 1 Transportation Development District (TDD) proposal. Many reasonable people can acknowledge that the long-neglected road issue should be addressed while at the same time realizing that the Proposition 1 sales tax is unfair and excessive.
While the wealthy are able to save a good portion of their income, those with lower incomes and retirees on fixed incomes are impacted to a much greater extent by sales taxes as a greater percentage of their expenditures are spent on basic necessities like food, beverages, and prescription medications.
At a time when our nation’s economy is trying to recover from an once-in-a-century pandemic, most small businesses are worried about their survival amid labor and material shortages and increasing costs. Business owners have had no choice but to pass along these increased prices to consumers which has resulted in the highest inflation rate in 30 years.
According to a recent report from Moody’s Analytics, for households earning the U.S. median annual income of about $70,000, the current inflation rate is forcing them to spend another $175 a month on food, fuel and housing. The U.S. government is now expecting home heating bills in Midwestern states like Missouri to be up an estimated 49% this winter. And now the City of Kirkwood wants to add an additional sales tax which will increase our City sales tax to over 10%. This will only act as an accelerant to already high inflation rates.
Please vote no and have our officials go back and develop a transparent plan for all, including cost benefits of safety enhancements and criteria that will be the prioritization of each street. We must watch out for our fellow citizens!
Bob and Peg Callahan
Kirkwood