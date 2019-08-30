The recent ICE raids are an indecent and inhumane attack on people, and an abomination. I am shaking with rage at the behavior of this country! Raids in Mississippi, on the first day of school? Really? Disgusting.
I want my elected officials, Sen. Blunt, Rep. Wagner and Sen. Hawley, to put a stop to this. If they want to tell me they were hired illegally, then bring in their employers. And if their employers say they could not hire anyone else then maybe we need to appreciate the role in the American fabric that these families do for this country. And we should stop tearing their families apart.
I would like to see Congress members spend time in these detention centers to understand what they are doing! Frankly there is no excuse for this behavior. This goes against everything I stand for and this Congress and administration is responsible for it.
Stop the ICE raids!
Webster Groves