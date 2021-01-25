The most shameful “hate crime” is the one still fermenting in our U.S. Congress that began before the 2016 election and continues on. The goal is to not just “Dump Trump” as street signs display, but to totally destroy the man. If this isn’t a “hate crime” then what is?
But why do they hate him? If it were just his personality I could understand. Surely it wasn’t because he defended the unborn? Or because he created a rising economic tide including historic record lows of unemployment among blacks, Latinos, Asians, and women? Or was it just because he wasn’t the typical politician that can be bought? And because he didn’t just deviate from the Globalist Party line, but boldly confronted it?
Hate him if you must, but don’t let the anti-Trump socialist and globalist continue to divide and control us and eliminate the very foundations of our nation. What we all should be concerned about is the security of our elections.
Though Attorney General William Barr didn’t call a special counsel to investigate the allegations, he did go on to say that there was fraud in the November 2020 elections. He further said: “There is fraud in every election, I think we are too tolerant of it.” Then he did nothing and stepped down. Really?
Diane Sperber
Webster Groves
EDITOR’S NOTE: Attorney General William Barr stated at the end of November that the U.S. Justice Department had “not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.”