Our Declaration of Independence is an apple of gold describing the purpose of our American Republic, and our Constitution is the silver frame limiting the government’s scope of action upon “We, The People.” Thomas Jefferson set out, “Not to find new principles, new arguments, never before thought of … but to place before mankind the common sense of the subject, in terms so plain and firm as to command their assent.”
During the Age of Enlightenment, the recognition of our creator endowed the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness crystallized as self-evident inalienable rights from the quill of Thomas Jefferson. In a sea of monarchies, the principles of our American Republic burst onto land 1,700 years after the fall of the Roman Republic to Julius Caesar’s empire in 46 B.C.
Jefferson saw private property as essential to individual liberty because it is the means to pursue happiness in accordance with unchanging moral principles and God’s sovereignty — Natural Law. This uniquely American articulation of universal ideals would not survive man’s power corruptible nature without our Constitution’s wisely crafted civil structure of divided government with its checks and balances.
More important than its structure was the example President George Washington set when he voluntarily left at the end of his second term, leaving behind his 1796 farewell address containing his lessons learned for good governance for his successor John Adams to read. This may have been the impetus for Ronald Reagan to start the tradition of presidents leaving a letter for their successor to read upon entering the Oval Office.
Even more amazing was the first peaceful transfer of power from Federalist President John Adams to his bitter rival from the opposing Democratic-Republican party — Thomas Jefferson. This could only be done based on commonality of principles, not of competing political factions. Adams and Jefferson would later die as good friends on the same day — July 4, 1826.
Truly, our Declaration of Independence is an apple of gold that will never tarnish because our creator endowed inalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. However, the silver frame of our Constitution will forever need wise, respectful and loving polishing as “We, The People,” ... “with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence,” continually strive to form a more perfect union. E pluribus unum – out of many one.
Daniel B Bruzzini, Colonel (retired U.S. Air Force)
Webster Groves