Responding to many resident complaints and after evaluating its Deer Management Program, Des Peres aldermen on Jan. 13 passed a resolution to request a managed deer hunt from the Missouri Department of Conservation.
The largest concentration of deer is west of I-270, largely in Phantom Forest, Bittersweet Acres and nearby areas.
City Administrator Doug Harms said the hunt will focus in the conservation areas and possibly extend to Sugar Creek Park.
The MDC reports that the optimum number of deer per square mile is 15 to 20. The January 2019 deer study in Des Peres showed 51 deer per square mile. The MDC would allow a managed hunt in Phantom Forest and Bittersweet Woods with a maximum of seven bowhunters for two days to one week during deer season this year. Only does would be harvested.
Other options in the Deer Management Study are:
• Special permit by MDC to hire sharpshooters and thin the deer herd, with a goal of reducing deer population by 60 deer.
• Authorize a contract with White Buffalo, Inc. for deer sharpshooting services at a cost of $50,000.
• Allow bow hunting with a permit on private property within the city limits.
Harms said White Buffalo would be doing a deer count in the city in late January or early February.