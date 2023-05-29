Arkansas-based Gearhead Outfitters has announced plans to open in July at West County Center in Des Peres.
The family-owned chain of specialty stores caters to outdoor lifestyle enthusiasts, and is a leading marketer of nationally and internationally branded products.
The new Gearhead Outfitters store, which will be located at 80 W. County Centre Space #1140, will offer an array of products for outdoor exploration and athleisure in addition to gear and apparel for travel and exercise.
To celebrate the grand opening, the store will have various promotions, giveaways and demonstrations. Customers who visit during the grand opening period will have a chance to win an outdoor gear package worth $500. For more information, visit gho.com.