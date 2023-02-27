The Des Peres Board of Aldermen has passed a zoning amendment that will allow apartments and condos in the city.
Until now, Des Peres has not allowed multi-family housing in the city. But the amendment makes way for multi-family developments in some commercially zoned areas west of Ballas Road, with certain limitations.
The change was triggered by a request from Barn Owl Development LLC, for a 180-unit apartment complex with 4,000-square-feet of retail space on a 6.5-acre lot at 13431 Manchester Road, to the east of Sam’s Club.
The project has been dubbed Magnolia Ridge. The rent per unit would range from $2,000 to $2,750 a month.
Des Peres City Administrator Doug Harms said with the approval of the new zoning regulations, the planning and zoning commission will begin a review of the Magnolia Ridge proposal.
Alderman John Pound was the sole vote against the amendment.
“I thought the way the ordinance was written was vague and left too much up to negotiation, and we don’t know how this would play out in the future,” Pound said. “We don’t have any other ordinances that have those provisions for everything being negotiated.
“I represent the residents and how this would impact them,” he said, adding that if Des Peres residents pay $600,000 or $700,000 for a home, they should know what could be built behind it or across the street.
Feedback from residents about the Magnolia Ridge project has been mixed, with people speaking both for and against the development during recent meetings.
Harms said he expects Barn Owl will make a presentation to the planning and zoning commission at its meeting on March 8.