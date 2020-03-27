While the city of Des Peres will still conduct business, it will not be “as usual.” City Hall and all offices, including public works and The Lodge, are closed until further notice.
In their first live-streamed board meeting Monday night, March 23, the aldermen passed a bill giving Mayor Mark Becker the authority to take temporary action for whatever matters come to the city.
“This is subject to later revocation by the board,” said City Administrator Doug Harms. “We wanted clear legal authority for the mayor to do what he has been doing.”
The board also approved a pandemic policy that includes compensating full and part time city employees during this period.
“We wanted to find the balance between being fiscally responsible to being fair to our employees and insuring we still have employees when we reopen the lodge,” Harms said. “When we opened the lodge initially, it took us about six months to recruit and train staff, and we wanted to make sure we show them some love when we reopen in 30 days or 60 days.
“The board decided they would include the part time employees for the first 30 days, then revisit in 30 days for both full and part time employees,” Harms continued. “So, we’re not laying anybody off, and we’re telling them to stay.”
Those who conducted classes, such as fitness training or swimming lessons, will not be paid.
“We’re refunding dues for April and will refund for May, if necessary,” Harms said.
Full time employees will work from home during normal work hours, and street department employees will still maintain streets. Park department employees will continue maintaining the parks and cleaning park restrooms.
City parks will remain open except for the playgrounds, which are off limits.
“As of right now, all trash is on a normal schedule,” Harms said. “If we get short, we’ll leave off yard waste.”
City operations, such as issuing permits, will continue. A drop-off location for any documents is at the handicapped accessible entrance at the rear of city hall.
“We will continue to stream the board meetings,” Harms said. “We have canceled meetings of all advisory boards and committees and if one is necessary, we will live stream.”
Harms anticipates the city will lose between $1 million to $2 million as a result of the pandemic.
“The lodge closure alone is costing us $240,000 a month,” he said.