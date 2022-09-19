In preparation for the legalization of recreational marijuana, the Des Peres Board of Aldermen adopted a resolution to extend the timeline for considering comprehensive marijuana licenses.
Missouri voters will vote on Amendment 3 in November which, if passed, would allow dispensaries to sell recreational marijuana in addition to medical under the term “comprehensive marijuana.” Dispensaries with current licenses to sell medical marijuana would be considered first for comprehensive licenses, but must still apply for one and meet local zoning requirements.
At a meeting on Monday, Sept. 12, the board voted to impose a moratorium on considering requests for comprehensive licenses until 60 days after the Missouri State Department of Health issues its final rules and regulations on recreational marijuana.
“This will give the city time to consider what local zoning rules we might want to put into place regarding issuance of local comprehensive marijuana licenses,” said City Administrator Doug Harms. “This would be most likely in the form of a zoning conditional use permit.”
Harms said the process could take months, as the state health department rules for medical marijuana took nine months to develop and adopt. Harms anticipates the process for recreational marijuana will likely take as long or longer.
Amendment 3 gives cities the option to prohibit comprehensive marijuana dispensaries. Cities may opt to place the issue on the ballot only during presidential elections, the earliest being 2024. The measure must be approved with a 60% majority.
While the current board has expressed interest in preemptively adding the initiative to the 2024 ballot, the decision cannot be made until after the April 2024 local election by the newly-elected board of aldermen.
Des Peres recently granted a conditional use permit to Root 66, a medical marijuana dispensary at 12095 Manchester Road. Should Amendment 3 pass, Root 66 must apply for a comprehensive license to sell recreational marijuana, as well as obtain another conditional use permit from the city.
No Real Estate or Property Tax
For the 28th year, the city of Des Peres will have no real estate or property taxes, saving the average residential property $313.
Financial Director Tracy Hansen said the estimated cost of the “rollback” is $1,022,933.
“While 12 cities in St. Louis County have no municipal tax rate, only two — Des Peres and Town & Country — have a $0 municipal tax rate when you include any underlying tax rate for the fire protection district,” she said.