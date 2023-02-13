The recent article about the Des Peres Board of Aldermen tabling consideration of an amendment that would allow apartments and condos in the city left me a bit confused. I had no idea that Des Peres only permits single-family homes. Apartments and condos serve communities such as Kirkwood and Glendale well.
I urge Des Peres residents to think about, as one commenter suggested, empty nesters who may want to downsize, but stay in Des Peres where they raised their children. And younger people who choose an apartment may decide to purchase a house in the future. I hope the residents and aldermen will welcome this change.
Mary Clemons
Kirkwood