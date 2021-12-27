Des Peres will soon welcome a Shake Shack at 13239-13231 Manchester Road after a vote at the Dec. 14 board of alderman meeting.
The 1.49-acre site is currently occupied by Hunan Star Chinese Restaurant, which will be demolished. The 3,400-square-foot development will accommodate 98 people, including 34 on the patio. The franchise plans to open in spring 2022.
Prior to the vote, Des Peres resident Bob Ashcraft questioned the effect the restaurant would have on traffic.
“You’re exiting into oncoming traffic, but you could get tied up on Manchester Road,” he said. “We had to put a median into Olympic Oaks to prevent cross traffic within the center.”
Carl Day, representing site developer Koch Development, said customers will make a left-only turn into Shake Shack, so no one will cross Manchester Road. He added that Koch would consult with the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Power Play Permit Extended
Power Play, a personal training company at 12878 Manchester Road, received a six-month permit to continue outdoor training activities.
The company has received complaints from nearby residents about the noise from customers flipping 400-pound tractor tires and hitting them with sledgehammers as part of their workouts. The permit also grants a one-month period for the business to find a way to mute these sounds.
“We had set time restrictions with the neighbors for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for summer, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. while school is in session,” Power Play co-owner Jacob Greminger said.
“We want the permit to allow us to continue these activities and use the back drive of the building,” he added, noting that using the front of the building would put participants in the way of traffic.