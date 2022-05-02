Despite COVID’s efforts to put the city of Des Peres behind the eight ball, judicious budgeting and planning by the financial department has the city with a fund balance increase of $5.6 million and a 2021 year-end fund balance of $21.7 million.
“We ended the year way ahead of our budget expectations,” Des Peres Director of Finance Tracy Hansen said.
Revenues were $23 million, exceeding the budget by 16%, or $3.2 million. Much of this is attributed to sales and use taxes up $4.6 million, or 39% over the previous year.
Expenditures were $17.3 million, 6.% or $1.2 million, under budget.
“In March 2021, the American Rescue Plan Act was announced and that was significant because the city would receive $1.7 million over two years,” Hansen said.
The city has also reinstated cost of living and merit increases and ended the hiring freeze.
“We identified some capital projects that had been postponed during COVID in 2020 like Fairoyal Drive, siding at the lodge and crack sealing of city streets,” she said. “Those were reinstated in 2021.”
Membership revenues for The Lodge at Des Peres were up from last year, but actual membership was down by 893 from 2019.