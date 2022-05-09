Work on the roundabout at Des Peres and Old Des Peres roads is expected to begin in early June. Des Peres Director of Public Works Steve Meyer said the Missouri Department of Transportation approved the plans two weeks ago.
“We’re still waiting for federal approval, and we’ll start getting bids,” he said.
The total cost for the project is $1.6 million and is 80% reimbursable from a federal grant.
Meyer gave updates on several projects:
• Work at Highland Avenue and Shari Drive is to start May 9, at a cost of is $513,378.
• Spring Valley Woods slab replacement will begin on May 16, at a cost of $577,347.
• Royal Acres sidewalk replacement will begin May 23, at a cost of $200,000.
• Georgian Trail and Sandalwood Court is awaiting MSD approval with construction scheduled this summer.
Meyer also said St. Louis County will be resurfacing Ballas Road from Dougherty Ferry Road to Manchester Road this summer.