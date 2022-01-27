Des Peres Director of Public Works Steve Meyer (right) received the 2021 Professional Engineer of the Year Award from the American Public Works Association at the Des Peres Board of Aldermen meeting on Jan. 24. Steve Stumpf of HR Green Inc. presented the award. Meyer joined the city of Des Peres in 2014 as a professional engineer and project manager from the city of Clayton. Since then, he has delivered over $11.3 million in infrastructure upgrades while securing approximately $2.4 million in transportation grants.
Des Peres Public Works Director Receives Engineer Of Year Award
-
- Updated