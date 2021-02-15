The Des Peres Board of Aldermen have recognized Corey Dempsey as the city’s 2020 Public Safety Officer of the Year.
“This award is not just about performance in all three areas of public safety, but also about professionalism, teamwork and most importantly, character,” said Des Peres Director of Public Safety Eric Hall.
Dempsey joined the Department of Public Safety in July 2017 following a seven-year career as a correctional officer with St. Charles County.
“Singling out one officer from among the 45 dedicated public safety officers in our department is always difficult,” said Des Peres Mayor Mark Becker. “However, the fact that the award is based on peer nominations from his fellow officers makes earning this award all the more meaningful, and I congratulate Officer Dempsey and thank his wife and children for their sacrifice.”