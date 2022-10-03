Des Peres Director of Public Safety Chief Eric Hall recently swore in Obe, the newest member of the department.
The German Shepherd is part of the department’s first K-9 unit. Obe and his handler, Public Safety Officer Brandon Elzinga, will patrol West County Center.
Obe was named after Des Peres Public Safety Officer John Oberkramer, who was killed while on duty more than four decades ago.
“When we were considering names for our new K-9 unit, I researched what names departments have used and found that many of the large metropolitan police departments such as the NYPD and Chicago PD name their K-9 units after fallen officers,” Chief Hall said. “We immediately thought of our own officer, John L. Oberkramer, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty on Dec. 24, 1978, while protecting the Des Peres community.”
Hall said after discussing the name with Oberkramer’s son, Jeff, he learned that “Obe” is the family nickname.
Jeff Oberkramer offered his thanks to Hall, the department and the board of aldermen for the support the Oberkramer family has received from the city throughout the years.
Hall thanked the Des Peres community for donating almost $30,000 to help support the new K-9 unit.
“This allowed us to fund the purchase and training of Obe, fund the installation and purchase of the vehicle equipment, purchase any needed general equipment and also purchase a longterm health plan for the dog,” he said. “In addition, a local vet has offered to cover the general wellness care and food at no charge to the department.”