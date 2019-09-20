After discussing the Metropolitan Sewer District’s proposal for Des Peres to either take part in a 50 percent grant matched by MSD for city stormwater work or allow MSD to prioritize the projects, the Des Peres Board of Aldermen decided to leave the decisions in MSD’s hands.
MSD wants to reinstate a property tax for stormwater maintenance by watershed. Des Peres has two watersheds: Sugar Creek, which is west of I-270, and Deer Creek, east of Ballas Road and north of Manchester Road.
“This would generate about $4 million a year for those two watersheds and they’ve identified about $200 million in projects,” said City Administrator Doug Harms. “The board recognized the right and responsibility of MSD’s board to make a decision, and opted to have them, not the local cities, set the priority for projects, if they impose tax by watershed.”