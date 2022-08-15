The Des Peres Board of Aldermen has delayed a vote on a controversial business planned for 12095 Manchester Road, formerly Paperdolls Women’s Clothing Boutique.
The board was set to approve or deny a conditional use permit for medical marijuana dispensary Root 66 at its meeting on Monday, Aug. 8. After much discussion, however, the board agreed to postpone the vote until its next meeting to allow time to closely read and make changes to the permit.
Changes include specifying that Root 66 must keep its dumpster locked at all times and requiring the business to report anyone smoking marijuana on the premises to the Des Peres Department of Public Safety within 24 hours.
Much conversation also revolved around the possibility of recreational marijuana becoming legalized in Missouri and the effects it may have on the business. The measure is set for this year’s November ballot.
“There’s too many unknowns at this point. I just don’t see how we can do it,” said Alderman John Pound. “Many residents of Des Peres view recreational use and medicinal use as two different things altogether. That’s what we’ve been talking about until recreational use raised its head. Now we’re confronted with having to deal with both of them, and I don’t want to misrepresent this to our residents.”
According to Des Peres City Attorney Chris Graville, however, Root 66 will need to go through the conditional use permit process again should the company desire to sell recreational marijuana.
“We’ve attempted to make it very clear that this permit is only for medical marijuana,” he said. “If the (Missouri) Constitution authorized recreational use, we would have a second chance to look at this site and that specific use and what effect it would have on traffic flow, pedestrians and the neighboring property.”
Graville reminded the board that medicinal marijuana is legal in Missouri, and that the board is charged with voting on the conditions included in the permit, not whether or not they agree with the business.
“You really don’t have the basis to vote no, even if you want to vote no. This is a specific use protected by the Missouri Constitution,” he said. “You have to say yes to the use. What you can say is ‘we want conditions’ or ‘we want more information.’”
Des Peres City Administrator Doug Harms noted that there is a provision in the state’s comprehensive marijuana proposal that would allow a city to ban dispensaries. To do so would require a 60% majority from voters, and the issue can only be put forth during presidential election years. The earliest Des Peres could put such an issue on the ballot would be November 2024.
The Des Peres Board of Aldermen will once again take up the matter of Root 66 at its meeting on Monday, Aug. 22.