The Des Peres Board of Aldermen will soon vote on whether to reduce the required size of private property lots to allow for bow hunting.
Des Peres currently contracts with White Buffalo to manage the city’s deer population. The company conducts sharp shooting hunts on the conservation property of Phantom Forest and Bittersweet Woods.
White Buffalo is the only agency the Missouri Department of Conservation has approved for managed deer hunts. The company also conducts lotteries for individual bow hunters to hunt in Phantom Forest.
According to City Administrator Doug Harms, any individual is permitted to hunt on private property if the parcel is two acres or more, provided they have a state deer license and permission from the property owner. Hunters must also be registered with the Des Peres Department of Public Safety.
Ballwin-based hunting club Suburban Bowhunters offered to cull the deer free of charge and asked the board to consider reducing the parcel size for hunting in the city from two acres to one. The group manages deer hunts in several St. Louis municipalities and has a contract with the city of Manchester.
Harms said staff has been instructed to draft legislation to reduce the parcel for bow hunting from two acres to one. The request will be brought to the board at its Nov. 14 meeting.