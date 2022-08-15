Results of the 2022 citizen satisfaction survey of 500 Des Peres residents showed that 99% felt “overwhelmingly positive” about the city and its services.
City Administrator Doug Harms said Des Peres rated significantly higher than national and regional averages regarding issues that influence overall perceptions of a city.
One question was whether citizens want yard waste collected on Monday, as it is now, or spread throughout the week. About 87% of residents supported yard waste collection throughout the week. Harms said the city’s waste hauler prefers spreading out yard waste collections.
“All Monday collection is a premium service, and if we change to multiple days, they should charge us less for it,” he said.
Aldermen will discuss the proposed change.