The Des Peres Board of Aldermen recently introduced several bills regarding the rezoning of Barrett Park Subdivision and readopting master development plans for current developments.
Rezoning the subdivision from its present commercial zoning (C-1) to planned development-commercial (PD-C) would provide greater flexibility in land development not always possible in conventional zoning, according to the city.
The 39.1-acre subdivision is on the northeast corner of Manchester and Barrett Station roads.
The bills introduced include:
• Rezoning certain properties in Barrett Park Subdivision from C-1 to PD-C and readopting master plans previously approved for developments within the subdivision.
• Readopting the master development plans for Sam’s Wholesale Club at 13455 Manchester Road, Title Partners at 13560 North Barrett Parkway, the vacant Christian worship center at 2141 Sam’s Drive, Habitat Re-Store at 2117 Sam’s Drive, Ameren UE Substation at 13589 Manchester Road, and a storage facility for 1879 Distilling Co. at 2155 Sam’s Drive.
In a closed session after the meeting, the board consulted with City Attorney Chris Graville in drafting a bill on a permit for Root 66 for the sale of adult-use marijuana to persons over 21 and continuing the sale of medical marijuana.
A copy of that legislation, once completed, will be online at desperesmo.org under “Notice of Public Hearing.”
The public hearing for these bills will be held at the Sept. 18 board meeting.