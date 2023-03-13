With the recent legalization of recreational marijuana by the state, the Des Peres Board of Aldermen on Feb. 27 discussed where in the city marijuana smoking should be allowed.
Under state law, smoking medicinal marijuana is limited to private homes, while recreational marijuana can legally be smoked anywhere. Cities, however, can regulate when and where it can be smoked or vaped in public places.
Des Peres City Administrator Doug Harms said regulating marijuana could follow that of tobacco.
“The staff has looked at the indoor air policy, which prohibits tobacco smoking in indoor public places,” he said. “The assumption is, if we prohibit tobacco, we should prohibit smoking or vaping marijuana. The amendment suggests we can do that consistent with our smoking prohibition.”
Harms said smoking cigarettes is allowed in city parks. To prohibit the smoking of marijuana in parks, the city would have to prohibit all types of smoking.
In November 2024, voters in Des Peres will likely decide whether they want recreational marijuana to remain legal within the city. Rejecting recreational marijuana within the city limits will require at least 60% of the vote.
In the November 2022 state vote on legalizing recreational marijuana, Des Peres residents voted “no” by a narrow 50.2% margin.
City staff will conduct more research on an outdoor smoking ban for future discussion.