While Des Peres weathered the pandemic and came through on the other side just fine, next year’s budget includes a planned deficit.
“Overall spending in 2023 will exceed new revenue for the year with nearly $3.6 million drawn from reserve funds saved specifically over the past few years to allow the city to fund major improvements beyond what can be funded in a single year,” Des Peres Mayor Mark Becker said.
City Administrator Doug Harms said the city is spending $3.6 million more than what revenues are anticipated to be in 2023, and using some of its accumulated reserves to fund major improvements to its buildings.
Those improvements include $2 million for the design and start of construction on the Government Center, $2.4 million for an expansion of the Public Works street maintenance garage, and $1 million for the design of an expansion and remodel of the Public Safety Building — all in 2023.
In presenting the budget to the board, Des Peres Financial Director Tracy Hansen said:
“We have a 0% property tax rate, and free trash removal and recycling to our residents. We are covering those expenses with the American Rescue Plan Act funds we received in 2021 and 2022.”
Hansen said sales and use tax makes up the largest source of revenue at $16.7 million, or 64%. Parks and recreation is next at $3.2 million, accounting for 12% of revenues.
The 2023 budget shows revenues projected at $24.9 million, up from $24.4 in 2022, with expenditures of $30.8 million, which is higher than last year’s $23.4 million. Parks and Recreation fees increased by 8%, or $240,000, based on anticipated membership.
The $3.6 million planned deficit for 2023 will be covered by the fund balance which currently totals $25.5 million.
2023 Budget Highlights Include:
• Continuation of zero property tax for the 28th consecutive year;
• Continuation of free trash and recycling to 3,250 homes, saving each home $174 a year;
• A 5% cost of living increase adjustment to the city pay plan for employees;
• An increase in manpower including another street maintenance worker, a city planner, a human resource coordinator and one public safety officer as a part of the canine unit approved mid-year in 2022;
• Purchase of a new ambulance, which was delayed from the 2022 budget;
• A $46,000 grant from the County Park Grant Commission to be used for the $1.3 million Des Peres Park Playground replacements;
• A $275,000 grant to be added to the Manchester Road project by MoDOT for pedestrian and beautification enhancements.
The board unanimously approved the budget at Monday night’s meeting.