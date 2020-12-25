In keeping with restrictions handed down by the St. Louis County Director of Health, Des Peres Mayor Mark Becker on Dec. 15 suspended delivery limitations for grocery stores, pharmacies and similar merchants during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To help businesses during the pandemic, the order also eases some regulations and suspends the issuing of door-to-door solicitor’s licenses.
“The order allows the staff to grant temporary outdoor dining permits to restaurants and to set up for curbside delivery that would otherwise require a permit from the board of aldermen,” said City Administrator Doug Harms. “It also allows sidewalk sales for businesses due to interior capacity limits and allows temporary signage due to COVID-19.”
The order is in effect until April 1, 2021.
Restaurant Parking
In other business, the Des Peres Board of Aldermen on Dec. 15 approved Stavro Karagiannis’s request to allow Glendale Chrysler Plymouth to park its excess car inventory at his Surf and Sirloin Restaurant, 13090 Manchester Road.
The dealership had approached Karagiannis about leasing his lot for approximately 60 vehicles. Harms said staff had previously denied his request because zoning does not allow this use for a restaurant.
The vote was 5-1 with Alderman Jim Kleinschmidt opposing. He said this could set a precedent for other businesses to make similar requests.
“Our zoning code doesn’t allow commercial parking lots that aren’t associated with the business,” Harms said. “A lot of dealerships don’t have space on their lots and look for places to store their cars.
“Surf and Sirloin has more parking than it needs, and it’s closed now in accordance with the executive order,” Harms added.
More Deer
The board also approved a request by public works department employees to allow for bow hunting on the 8.1 acres of public works property at 942 Des Peres Road.
Harms reported to the board that archery hunters culled three deer on Missouri Conservation Department land at Bittersweet Woods and Phantom Forest.
Archery hunters west of Interstate 270 are allowed to hunt on two or more acres until Jan. 15, 2021.