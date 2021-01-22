A Dierbergs Market in Des Peres, 1080 Lindemann Road, is currently closed after a fire started in the toilet paper and paper towel aisle on Wednesday, Jan. 20.
The fire is being investigated as suspicious. According to Des Peres Police Capt. Sean Quinn, a call was made at 8:11 p.m. reporting the flames. Police and fire arrived on the scene three minutes later.
In between the call and dispatch arrival, sprinklers and alarms went off inside the grocery store. Quinn said that not many people were inside at the time and everyone was evacuated safely. No staff or customers were injured.
The same, however, cannot be said of the store's interior.
"The thing that’s unique to this is they have food products and some are protected and some aren’t," said Quinn. "The water in the sprinkler sits there for a long time; it's only flushed annually. It's stagnant and not purified. It’s not like it’s going give you a real bad sickness or anything but it’s not something you’d want mixed with the food products."
Jamie Collins, Dierbergs vice president of advertising and marketing, said the location would remain closed for at least a few more days for cleanup, restoration and restocking efforts.
"Significant progress on the clean-up effort has occurred since the fire on Wednesday evening. We have a large team that has come together and are optimistic that we’ll be reopen early next week," said Collins. "We will salvage what we can salvage; however, the damage from the fire, smoke and water to the products on our shelves was vast."
There are no suspects at this time, but Quinn confirmed the fire is being investigated as suspicious.
"To start a fire, you have to have an ignition source and fuel. Logic follows it had to have been someone in the store at that time," said Quinn. "Unfortunately, at this time everybody’s in the store with a mask, so it's limited what you can see on video."