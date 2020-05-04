The city of Des Peres has put nearly $2 million in capital projects on hold, furloughed all part-time employees and suspended a deer management program scheduled for the fall.
The cuts are part of the city’s effort to keep costs down in the midst of revenue losses caused by the coronavirus.
Assuming that the shelter-in-place order for St. Louis County is lifted by June 1 and that economic recovery is slow and gradual, Des Peres currently anticipates a $2.8 to $3.8 million loss in sales tax revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to City Administrator Doug Harms.
“That shortfall represents about 30% of our budgeted sales tax revenues and requires that we take a hard look at all expenses to try to reduce the size of the anticipated deficit for the year,” he said.
Harms said the city furloughed all part-time employees with the closure of The Lodge on April 1 in the hope of being able to call them back to work later this month or in June when the facility is allowed to reopen. At the same time, the city put a hiring freeze on all vacant full-time positions, eliminated all travel and training for staff, and restricted purchasing for all departments to essential items only.
The city has also suspended $1.8 million in capital projects and equipment purchases for the rest of the year including environmental remediation at city hall (removing asbestos and lead paint at a cost of $250,000), and major maintenance at The Lodge (replacing deteriorating shingles at a cost of $200,000 and reconstruction of Fairoyal Drive for $600,000).
“Those projects are suspended until we have a better handle on the sales tax issues resulting from the business closures due to the shelter-at-home orders in March, April and May,” Harms said.
A deer management program scheduled for the fall, which was approved by the Des Peres Board of Aldermen earlier this year, has also been suspended. After complaints about too many deer from a number of residents, the board voted in March to hire the White Buffalo Company to conduct a hunt to help thin the herd.
At its most recent meeting, the board reviewed a list of possible savings, which included $50,000 for the contract with White Buffalo and a $75,000 contract with Gamma for ash tree removals in the rights of way.
“We anticipate both programs will be reinstated in the 2021 budget and both decisions may be reconsidered later in the year once a clearer picture evolves regarding sales tax revenues,” Harms said.
In the meantime, Harms said fortunately the city has accumulated an $8 million fund balance over the years to help cover short-term deficits.