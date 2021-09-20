For the 27th consecutive year, the Des Peres Board of Aldermen approved a bill establishing a zero municipal real estate tax on residential and commercial properties.
This uncollected revenue amounts to $1,019,027. For residents, this amounts to a savings of $313 a year, and when coupled with free trash, adds up to a savings of $550 a year.
Des Peres is one of two regional cities, the other being Town & Country, without a property tax. The two cities do not directly provide fire and emergency medical services.
Tracy Hansen Honored
Des Peres Director of Finance Tracy Hansen has received the 2021 Government Finance Officers Association award for Excellence in Government.
The honor recognizes the career achievements of a Missouri finance director and is awarded by the nominees’ peers. Recipients must have established an outstanding performance in public accounting, have a minimum of 10 years experience in governmental accounting, demonstrate a high level of integrity and be a leader among their peers.
Hansen has been the finance director for Des Peres since August 2010. She has earned the Certified Public Finance Officer from the National Government Finance Officers Association, which requires passing a series of seven examinations in all areas of public finance. She is also president of the St. Louis Chapter of Government Finance Officers Association and serves on the board of the Missouri Government Finance Officers Association.
Citizen Complaint
A fence surrounding a lake on the Janssen family property, which abuts Sugar Creek Park, has become an eyesore to neighboring residents.
Dan Huffington, who lives on Barrett Meadows Court, said sections of the fence have fallen onto his property and are in a “complete state of disrepair.”
Since the Janssens are deceased, the property is in the care of a trustee. Huffington said he had asked the trustee to repair the fence.
“He said he would do it next week, and that was last year,” Huffington said.
The city of Des Peres has made an offer to buy the property. Mayor Mark Becker said the city has not yet heard anything on its offer.
Becker requested that Huffington supply the board members with pictures and documentation on the fence, and that they would see if they could do anything.