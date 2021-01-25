The ongoing pandemic is causing city officials in Des Peres to take another look at its budget and consider adjustments.
At a Jan. 11 work session, aldermen decided the budget needed to be more flexible and instructed staff to look for short- and long-term operation savings.
“Sales tax for 2020 through November is almost 20% lower than 2019,” said City Administrator Doug Harms. “Our projections for 2020 year end are $2,435,000 lower than the 2020 budget anticipated.”
The board discussed two options. The first is outsourcing emergency police dispatching from an in-house operation to a partnership with another city for a cost savings of roughly $500,000 per year.
Since Des Peres already contracts with Kirkwood for fire dispatching with a potential cost savings of $250,000 to $342,000 per year, the board authorized Harms and Des Peres Director of Public Safety Eric Hall to discuss this proposal with Kirkwood and bring information back to the board.
A second option would be outsourcing the city’s in-house lifeguarding and pool management services to MidWest Pools. Research determined that while the savings for lifeguard services would break even if contracted out, the city could save $60,000 to $80,000 in pool management by not filling a vacant full time aquatic specialist position.
The board directed Harms and Des Peres Director of Parks and Recreation Brian Schaffer to proceed with a proposal with MidWest Pools.
Aldermen also discussed staffing and the city’s policy on layoffs, furloughs and reductions in hours as part of a larger discussion about finances related to The Lodge, the city’s fitness and recreation center.
Revenues at The Lodge during 2020 declined 30.4% ($1.9 million) due to COVID-19 and health department restrictions. The Lodge’s operating hours, services and staffing will be examined to determine both short- and long-term savings to make operations more sustainable in the future.
The city’s park fund sales tax revenues also saw a deficit of $1,046,000.
Employee of the Year
Julie Lancaster, senior accountant in the finance department, was selected as the Des Peres General Employee of the Year. Lancaster joined the city in June 2017, and was formerly with the Metropolitan Sewer District. She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Lindenwood University, and a master’s of business administration from Webster University.