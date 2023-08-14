Like many curious teens in the 1960s, Bob Scheef had some familiarity with his parents’ liquor cabinet. Interesting spirits were in that cabinet, but he had little interest in the wine selection — Bardenheier’s or Mogen David.
Only after the 1967 Webster Groves High School grad married a girl from his high school — and they both moved out to San Francisco after college — did the realization come that there are infinite varieties of wine to suit every taste.
“We moved out to the Bay area so Leslie could do her post-doctorate work in the sciences, and we soon found Napa Valley,” said Scheef, who now lives in Des Peres. “We left cool, breezy San Francisco for day trips to hot, dry vineyards in Napa and Sonoma counties.
“We learned to love all the different wines of California, and we also learned how they can complement meals,” he continued. “Our fascination with Napa Valley wines also led us to get acquainted with Italian, French and German varieties.”
Alas, a little homesickness — and a job at Monsanto for Leslie — brought the couple back to the St. Louis area and a home in Des Peres. They despaired that their wine tour days were over. What they came to realize, though, was that Missouri had its own “wine country” for day tripping.
“When we left St. Louis 15 years earlier for other parts of the country, Missouri had a dubious reputation for its winemaking,” said Scheef. “We were led to believe that Missouri vineyards never really recovered from Prohibition.
“Then we took a few drives to see the fall foliage in the hills of the Missouri River Valley, and we were pleasantly surprised to find wineries and tastings,” he added. “Pretty soon we were visiting Hermann and Augusta and enjoying Octoberfest.”
It turned out there were many new wines from small, family-owned vineyards to sample. In the 15 years since Bob and Leslie Scheef left Missouri, these wineries had cropped up like jonquils through a wet spring soil.
An English major at Coe College in Iowa, Scheef decided to combine his creative writing skills from “The Corn State” with a newfound knowledge of vineyards and winemakers in the “Show Me State.” It was a “grape” match for a book.
In 1991, Patrice Press published Scheef’s “Vintage Missouri: A Guide To Missouri Wineries.” Though there are now many more wineries in Missouri, the guide is still useful — not just to learn about veteran wineries, but also to learn about the history of wine country.
To put his guide together, Scheef visited vineyards in the Ozark Highlands, Ozark Mountains, mid-Missouri flatlands and the towering bluffs along the Missouri River north of Kansas City.
A Manageable Project
“When I wrote ‘Vintage Missouri’ three decades ago, it was a manageable project — but just barely,” said Scheef. “There were about 38 wineries then and I visited them all. Now, there are about 138.”
Scheef drove the windy roads of the Ozarks and the length of the state, always making sure not to sample too much product in putting together his tome to wine tasting. Many roads were steep and narrow, many winery entrances were gravelly and dusty.
At Les Bourgeois Vineyards, high above the river town of Rocheport and just west of Columbia, Scheef found beautiful views from an A-frame tasting room and the multi-level terraces on the side of a towering bluff.
At Weston’s River Creek Winery north of Kansas City, Scheef enjoyed some Rialto Red while listening to tales about Fort Leavenworth soldiers who once filled the area’s shanty taverns and the gaming rooms of the Rialto Landing.
At the Sainte Genevieve Winery, Scheef alternated between semi-dry, oak-aged white wines and uniquely sweet Concords. In addition to these wines, there were non-grape juice wines made from apples, cherries, raspberries and blackberries.
“One thing I learned pretty fast is that I did not want to be a winemaker,” he said. “It’s very hard work, very labor-intensive — and then there are the bees.”
Scheef said bees were everywhere in every vineyard he walked through. He said he found that getting stung by bees was part of a winemaker’s job. With so much fruit around at grape harvest time, the bees worked themselves into a frenzy.
Another useful tidbit Scheef learned is that to succeed, a winery must offer wine and music — live music, especially on the weekends.
Reggae with red wine, blues with blackberry wine, classical with Concord wine, rock with the Riesling — there has to be tunes to fill ears as wine soaks the tastebuds. Fortunately, Missouri has no shortage of ready musical talent on banjos, guitars and fiddles.
Scheef said there is music for every taste, and there is a wine for every taste when sampling what Missouri has to offer. And, he’s tired of hearing that Missouri wines are too sweet and taste like Kool-Aid.
“Missouri has every kind of wine for the most sophisticated palates,” he said. “And you know what? There’s a place for sweet wines — it’s called the dessert table. Nothing brings out a dessert like a good sweet wine.”
Happy History Buff
It helps to be a history buff when writing a guide to vintage vineyards because there’s plenty of history “in them thar hills.” Scheef is most fascinated by the early history of wine country.
Early history for wine country dates to decades before Prohibition turned off the wine spigots for a spell. The history of Germans coming to the area around Washington and Hermann in the 1830s and 1840s is especially interesting to Scheef.
It’s not just about the Germans’ excitement with growing things in a new country in a paradise of fertile lands along the Missouri River, he said. It’s also about the turmoil and harsh political climate in the “Old Country” that compelled them to leave for America, according to Scheef.
Scheef also knows a lot about the pre-eminent names in Missouri winemaking and enjoys relating what he knows about their families and history.
Pre-Prohibition: There’s Gottfried Duden, a travel writer from Germany who spurred emigration; or Friedrich Muench of Dutzow, who led the German immigrant community and was a fine winemaker; or George Husmann, preeminent viticulturist of the Hermann area.
Post-Prohibition: There’s Eva and Lucian Dressel who created a scenic wonder at Mt. Pleasant; or Jim and Betty Held of Stone Hill Winery fame; or their talented progeny who went on to study viniculture at renowned agriculture schools.
Scheef said he’s aware of today’s worries over whether wine moguls will force old family wineries out of business, or whether climate change will make growing impossible with droughts, floods and expensive remedies.
“I’m not a certified financial advisor or a weatherman,” noted Scheef. “That said, the Germans have their saying that goes something like this: ‘Where the plow can’t go, the grape will grow.’”
If you enjoyed this story, watch for our special section covering Missouri wines and other beverages in the Sept. 29 issue of the Webster-Kirkwood Times.