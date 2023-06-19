While the fate of dispensary Root 66 remains in limbo, the Des Peres Board of Aldermen voted unanimously on June 12 to guarantee residents a vote to ban the sale of recreational marijuana. The matter will appear on the municipal ballot during the presidential election on Nov. 5, 2024.
Passed in November 2022, Missouri Amendment 3 made recreational marijuana legal in the state. The amendment allows individual cities a vote to ban its sale, but the matter can only be added to the ballot in presidential election years and must pass with a 60% majority.
Also during the June 12 meeting, the board of aldermen delayed a vote to create conditions for businesses seeking to sell recreational marijuana in Des Peres until a full board is present.
“In my opinion, this is the most controversial decision we’ve ever had to make,” said Alderman John Pound. “I think we should have a full board, but in the summer months, it’s difficult to get a full board. It’s a dilemma.”
Des Peres currently has only one business seeking a recreational marijuana license — Root 66, a medical marijuana dispensary under construction at 12095 Manchester Road.
Des Peres City Attorney Chris Graville said the board has already delayed voting on the conditions with a 90-day moratorium, and then an additional 60-day moratorium to “study the issue,” noting Des Peres has been the only city in Missouri to do so.
“You have until June 22,” City Attorney Graville said. “There is quite a bit of case law on the temporary nature of moratoriums. If you choose to delay this, it would have to look a little different from the moratoriums that have been in place.”
Should the board allow the moratorium to expire, Graville said the city would have no regulations in place, and Root 66 could apply for its recreational license without issue.
The current draft ordinance requires comprehensive marijuana facilities be located at least 1,000 feet away from a church, day care or school, as well as 120 feet away from single-family residences. It also outlines several requirements for parking spaces as recommended by engineering firm Lochmueller Group.
Dan Welsh, a lawyer representing Root 66, said the business was largely happy with the current conditions, but requested the parking requirements be struck and instead allow a parking study to be done later.
The board decided to address the requirements at a special meeting. When a date is chosen, it will be posted to the city’s website at desperesmo.org/agendacenter.
A Looming Lawsuit?
Numerous residents attended the June 12 meeting to give their opinion, with nearly all advising the board to stop Root 66 from converting to comprehensive.
Hamid Hamrah, owner and CEO of Root 66, made an appearance to defend the business.
“I watched during COVID all these kids go to 7-11, Mobile on the Run ... with fake IDs and drink ... and then you have a dispensary, where you have to run the ID through a system, there’s police in there, there’s bulletproof glass,” said Hamrah. “It’s a highly regulated industry, and for some reason people think these kids are going to go in there and buy drugs.
“There’s a lot of people that use it to sleep, to have an appetite or not have depression. No one wants to talk about that part,” Hamrah continued. “I invite everyone here to go sit outside of a dispensary and see what really goes on. People go in, people leave. They’re everyday folks.”
Several speakers suggested the board should create conditions that would make it impossible for Root 66 to convert its current location — despite the threat of a possible lawsuit.
“I and the vast majority of Des Peres residents would support your action — even if there is a risk of litigation,” said resident Sam Eversman. “Let Root 66 prove they are unduly burdened. They can do medical only or go somewhere else. You’re not stopping them from doing either of those two remedies, so how can it be unduly burdensome?”
Des Peres resident and lawyer Bill Smith said he sees no reason why the city of Des Peres would lose a lawsuit against Root 66, suggesting that the business might not want to be “tied up in the courts for four to five years.”
“If you do your job and represent the Des Peres residents and a suit is brought against the city, the city attorney should be delighted. It’s a chance for him to rack up more billable hours,” said Smith.
Graville was not amused. When asked what a four to five year litigation would cost the city, he said it would be difficult to predict but “not inexpensive.”