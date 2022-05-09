West County Center will get an added measure of security since the Des Peres Board of Aldermen approved a canine unit within its department of public safety.
The canine unit will join the current West County substation to add a fifth officer trained as the sole handler of the dog. The canine is not an “attack” or “tracking” dog, but will focus on detecting weapons and explosives at the mall, according to city officials.
The annual cost of the program is estimated at $125,000, with an additional $50,000 in startup costs for acquiring the dog, and training for the dog and handler.
“Adding a weapon-detecting canine is another layered approach to maintaining a safer environment at West County Center,” Des Peres Public Safety Director Eric Hall said. “We are planning to have our canine unit operational before the Christmas shopping season.
“The center has begun a one-year demonstration project to contract for a weapon-detecting canine shared among their four shopping centers in the region,” he added. “The Des Peres canine unit will be in addition to their efforts, but assigned only at West County Center.”
Mall security currently includes a police substation staffed with four full-time Des Peres police officers used for crime prevention at West County Center in both interior foot patrol and patrol of parking garages. Des Peres and West County Center have shared the police costs since 2002. They work in partnership with West County Center’s internal security, and a sophisticated video surveillance system monitored by mall security.
For added security, last year the public safety department added license plate reader cameras, which record vehicle license plates as cars enter the center. The cameras alert police if they identify a car as stolen, wanted for criminal activity, or have been earmarked specifically to license plates of individuals previously expelled from the property for violation of the center’s gun prohibition.
“The Flock (license plate reader) cameras have been directly responsible for recovery of a number of stolen vehicles, the arrest of the drivers of those vehicles and the recovery of a number of weapons,” Hall said.
Des Peres Mayor Mark Becker said the continued success of West County Center is vital to the community.
“The addition of the canine unit in 2022, the license plate reader cameras in 2021 and our on-site assignment of police officers inside the mall reflects the high priority the city places on the safety and security for customers and employees at the center,” Becker said. “One cannot measure the deterrence impact of the presence of a canine unit or the Flock cameras, but we believe a segment of the criminal population will avoid West County Center in favor of locations where that level of security is not present.”