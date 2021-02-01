The Des Peres Board of Aldermen on Jan. 25 approved two bills to help save the city money in the years to come.
The city will contract with Midwest Pool Management for pool management at The Lodge at Des Peres at a cost of $48,000 per year. Midwest will also provide lifeguards at a cost not to exceed $273,000 per year for the indoor pool and $200,700 for the outdoor pool.
Des Peres anticipates that outsourcing pool management and lifeguarding services will save $60,000 to $80,000 a year, plus other expenses such as payroll and insurance.
In a second cost-saving measure, the city will authorize a five-year agreement with the city of Kirkwood for emergency dispatching services including police, fire and emergency medical services at a yearly cost savings of roughly $500,000.
Des Peres already contracts with Kirkwood for its fire dispatching, saving the city $250,000 to $342,000 per year.
“The agreement we have with Kirkwood is that they will hire two to three additional dispatchers for their department, and we expect the bulk of our dispatchers to go to Kirkwood,” said City Administrator Doug Harms.
Des Peres now has four fulltime dispatchers and Kirkwood has 12.