Williams, Derrick Eugene Joseph Ibe, son of David and Margaret Hall Williams passed January 1, 2022, age 31, departing this earthly life for his heavenly home.
Derrick attended school in the Webster Groves School District making and sharing many friendships throughout the years and graduating from Logos. (LOGOS) The friendships Derrick made along the way were solid and ones that he valued deeply.
Derrick leaves to mourn his passing a host of brothers/ sisters/ aunts/ uncles and a special cousin, Nelson Crenshaw, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who all loved him.
A private service was held. Balloons will be released in honor of Derrick’s memory at a later date to be announced. Visit stlouiscremation.com for photos.