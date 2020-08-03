In advance of Tuesday’s election in St. Louis County, the St. Louis County Department of Public Health has partnered with the St. Louis County Board of Elections to improve safety for voters and poll workers.
DPH has provided 50,000 masks, 50,000 bottles of water, 2,000 floor stickers for social distancing and enough alcohol wipes, hand sanitizer and signs for all 200 polling places. DPH experts also have consulted with the St. Louis County Board of Elections on its plans for voter safety.
The health department released these reminders for voters this Tuesday:
- Masks are required in all polling places. Bring your own mask if you can, but if you don’t have one, a free mask will be provided by poll workers.
- Observe social distancing and please stay six feet apart while waiting to vote. Water should be available if you have to stand in line outdoors.
- Any St. Louis County voter can vote in any county polling place, thanks to the Board of Election’s technology. If your assigned polling place is crowded, you may cast your ballot at any other polling location. A complete list of polling places can be found by visiting the St. Louis County Board of Elections website.