In response to Tina Hoester’s letter on Aug. 8, “Stop Development, Population Growth In Kirkwood,” it’s obvious she didn’t attend any of the presentations given by planning and zoning, and the consultants hired to study our downtown master plan and parking study. Research shows higher density will keep our downtown viable and increase our sales tax revenues.
People who live downtown contribute to profits for our stores and businesses, and they walk because they have no need to drive. Employees in our downtown district who can afford to live in our downtown apartments walk to work, leaving more parking spaces open.
So, needless to say, I disagree with Tina.
Ellen Wentz
Kirkwood