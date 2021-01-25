I will join the left in denouncing the riot at the Capitol building on Jan. 6 when the left denounces the riots in several cities by Antifa and Black Lives Matter during the summer of 2020.
I will be horrified by the loss of life and physical injury in the Capitol when the left is horrified by attempts last summer to burn federal officers alive in their federal building in Portland by the use of lasers to blind them, by the wholesale destruction of small businesses and by the true “insurrection” of those criminals who seized several blocks of Seattle and erected physical boundaries as a self-proclaimed “Government of CHAZ.”
I will praise the federal investigators’ work in apprehending and indicting the Capitol rioters when they apprehend and indict the summer rioters of 2020 (apprehension of which we’ve heard nothing.)
I believe the Capitol riot has been targeted for special treatment and shame because the riot happened on Congress’ territory, and it is the partisan legislature that is especially sensitive to its own honor and power. Even more, it is sensitive to its pocketbook and its fundraising ability, which are tied in great part to corporations.
It is significant that even Republican House members entered the fray of impeachment when a list of corporations pledging to withhold their campaign contributions from GOP members appeared on TV screens. The rush of Republicans to be “woke” is almost funny to watch, if it weren’t so tragic. As usual, “follow the money” is a good indicator of how events transpire.
Dana Cole
Webster Groves