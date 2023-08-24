Noonan, Dennis Jude, was Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. He was the beloved husband of Patricia Noonan; dear father of John F. Noonan, Patricia M. Noonan (John A. Green) and Michael J. Noonan (Laura Jean); dear “Denny” Patrick, Mas and William “Buddy”; Dear brother of Patricia Paschen; and dear uncle, godfather, Captain and friend to many.
A Memorial Mass was held on Thursday, Aug. 17, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 17 Joy Ave., Webster Groves, MO 63119. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation: www.mcsf.org. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.