Civil unrest is making a difference in the way that I look at things. It is probably not the result that those who foment the disorder seek.
There was a frightening aspect to the weekend demonstration in Webster Groves. It reminded me of the destructive riots that recently occurred in neighboring communities. During those protests — with nightly police helicopter flights overhead — I felt the need to have my home defense weapons out of their locked locations and at the ready. Here, in suburban St. Louis, that is something different. It was for me.
The cry of the demonstrator in the street is, “We are working toward the same thing that all people want.” My observation is that the demonstration of a willingness to work toward that goal would not have you in the street complaining about your problems, but working to fix them.
I am not African-American, Latino, nor Asian. I am not a member of any minority group. I have, over the length of my life, received fair indoctrination into the ways of tolerant, non-judgmental thinking. However, my witness to the present civil unrest is that it — again — tries to be a shortcut to a civil and cultural goal of universal suffrage and inclusion.
Other than this letter, I do have a voice. I will use my voice, again, several more times this year, and every year. My voice, and my observations of the civil unrest, will be heard at the ballot box.
Jeff Neilsen
Rock Hill